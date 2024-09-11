Contact Us

Podcast: Gone nuclear – trucking industry slapped with massive verdicts

September 11, 2024

Two nuclear verdicts targeting the trucking industry have made national headlines in recent days – and both raise serious questions and concerns about where we may be heading. Plus, cargo theft cases have skyrocketed in recent years. But just how bad is it out there? ATRI intends to find out. Then, a look at the latest truck parking news across the nation. And finally, Land Line Now checks in on the latest spot market data, courtesy of Truckstop.

0:00 – Nuclear verdicts target trucking industry

10:17 – Cargo theft survey

25:00 – The Parking Zone

40:06 – Spot market update

Nuclear verdicts target trucking industry

Two nuclear verdicts targeting the trucking industry have made national headlines in recent days. Wabash National was hit with a $482 million verdict just days after a $100 million verdict against Werner Enterprises was kicked up to the Texas Supreme Court. Both cases raise serious questions and concerns about where we may be heading. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now with analysis.

Cargo theft survey

Cargo theft cases have skyrocketed in recent years. But just how bad is it out there? That’s what the American Transportation Research Institute intends to find out. Jeffrey Short, vice president of ATRI, has details on a new survey that’s seeking answers.

The Parking Zone

From a merger that claims to have formed the world’s largest truck parking operator to compromises and pushback on truck parking projects across the country, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine stops by for another installment of The Parking Zone.

Spot market update

What’s going on with the spot market? More of the same mostly, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop tells Land Line Now where there’s money to be made.

