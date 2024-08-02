Podcast: Glimmers of hope in the freight market? Maybe …

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation injects some realistic expectations, facts and figures into the conversation about the freight market. Also, the first thing people see as your truck approaches is that bumper. So how do you help it make a good first impression? Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia offers some advice. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is getting an earful from truckers about a new form that small businesses have to file with the federal government, among other issues.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Glimmers of hope in the freight market?

25:15 – Puttin’ some shine on that bumper

40:23 – Truckers grow concerned about new government form

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Poor spot rate conditions lead more truckers out of the industry. U.S. DOT withdraws a final rule regarding oral fluid testing. And Ohio drivers beware – another superload is poised to shut down roadways soon.

Back to top

Glimmers of hope in the freight market? Maybe …

Are those glimmers of hope we see in the freight market? We’ve been promised that better days are coming – and new data suggests that they are. Probably. Or maybe. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation injects some realistic expectations into the conversation. He says some metrics in the Foundation’s most recent market analysis are improving, but we still have a ways to go.

Back to top

Puttin’ some shine on that bumper

There are a lot of things you can do and a lot of parts you can replace to give your rig a little shine. But the old expression says to always put your best foot forward – or in this case, the first thing people see as your truck approaches, your bumper. But how can you spice up the bumper? Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia offers some advice.

Back to top

Truckers grow concerned about new government form

OOIDA’s Marty Ellis is getting an earful from truckers about a new form that small businesses have to file with the federal government, controversy over numbered parking spaces at Love’s locations and concerns over towing fees. We’ll hear from the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

Back to top