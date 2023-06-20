Contact Us

Podcast: Getting your IFTA right

June 19, 2023

|

Tracking fuel tax state to state can be a confusing, complicated matter, but it’s something you have to have done right. We’ll discuss that – and updating the MCS 150 – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. Also, it can take a lot of work to get your own authority – and that includes insurance coverage. And OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its PAC.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Getting IFTA right.

24:19 – Authority and your insurance.

39:03 – Another tool to influence what happens in D.C.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

AB5 is being blamed for several dozen owner-operators losing their jobs in California. The U.S. secretary of transportation explains the difficulties truckers might face in the aftermath of a bridge collapse in Philadelphia. And we’ll tell you who won Best in Show at this year’s SuperRigs competition.

Back to top

Getting IFTA right

Tracking fuel tax state to state can be a confusing, complicated matter. but it’s something you have to have done right. We’ll discuss that – and updating the MCS 150 – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Back to top

Authority and your insurance

It can take a lot of work to get your own authority – and that includes insurance coverage. Today we look at some tips for what you should look for when it comes to coverage, and some questions to ask about your policy.

Back to top

Another tool to influence what happens in D.C.

OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its PAC. As part of our ongoing coverage of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we’ll discuss the PAC with OOIDA Chief of Staff Angel Burnell and the Association’s director of federal affairs, Jay Grimes.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

parking

Podcast: Two attempts to add truck parking

From a campground intended for truckers to a state renovating rest areas, we look at different attempts to add some more truck parking.

June 16

crash preventability

Podcast: OOIDA – Expand crash preventability program

OOIDA supports modifying FMCSA’s Crash Preventability Determination Program, which can remove non-preventable crashes off truckers’ records.

June 15

underride

Podcast: OOIDA – Stronger rear bumpers yes, side underride guards no

Side underride guards were the topic of a recent documentary by PBS’s Frontline – and OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh was interviewed for the show.

June 14

Rep. Kevin Kiley on labor nominee AB5

Podcast: Rep. Kiley laments job losses from AB5

U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley talks about new developments with regard to AB5 in California and Julie Su’s nomination to lead the Labor Department.

June 13

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Getting your IFTA right

Podcast: Two attempts to add truck parking

Podcast: OOIDA – Expand crash preventability program

Podcast: OOIDA – Stronger rear bumpers yes, side underride guards no

Podcast: Rep. Kiley laments job losses from AB5