Podcast: Getting your IFTA right

Tracking fuel tax state to state can be a confusing, complicated matter, but it’s something you have to have done right. We’ll discuss that – and updating the MCS 150 – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department. Also, it can take a lot of work to get your own authority – and that includes insurance coverage. And OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its PAC.

0:00 – Newscast.

09:25 – Getting IFTA right.

24:19 – Authority and your insurance.

39:03 – Another tool to influence what happens in D.C.

AB5 is being blamed for several dozen owner-operators losing their jobs in California. The U.S. secretary of transportation explains the difficulties truckers might face in the aftermath of a bridge collapse in Philadelphia. And we’ll tell you who won Best in Show at this year’s SuperRigs competition.

Tracking fuel tax state to state can be a confusing, complicated matter. but it’s something you have to have done right. We’ll discuss that – and updating the MCS 150 – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

It can take a lot of work to get your own authority – and that includes insurance coverage. Today we look at some tips for what you should look for when it comes to coverage, and some questions to ask about your policy.

OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its PAC. As part of our ongoing coverage of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we’ll discuss the PAC with OOIDA Chief of Staff Angel Burnell and the Association’s director of federal affairs, Jay Grimes.

