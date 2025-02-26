Podcast: Georgia governor pursues tort reform

Many businesses have been hurt by massive jury verdicts – including trucking businesses. Now, Georgia’s governor is proposing a solution: tort reform. Also, the California Highway Patrol is following several other states in using ELD technology to send safety messages to truckers traveling there. And you learned in school how important it is to check your work. But it’s doubly important when it comes to your income taxes.

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – California to use ELDs to send safety messages

24:24 – It’s vital to check your work on your taxes

39:23 – Georgia governor pursues tort reform

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices inch up for a fourth straight week. President Trump says his tariffs against Canada and Mexico will go into effect next week. And the time to register for MATS for free is running out.

Back to top

California to use ELDs to send safety messages

Some time back, Land Line Now reported how Colorado officials were using ELDs and a technology called “geofencing” to send safety messages to truckers traveling in the state. Now, it appears that the idea is taking root in other states – including California. Lt. Robert Daniels of the California Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Section talks about the system, what kinds of messages it’s sending and how it’s done so far.

Back to top

It’s vital to check your work on your taxes

We probably all heard a teacher say it when we were in school: Check your work. It was good advice then, and it’s good advice now – especially in relation to income taxes. The information on your tax forms is provided by you, the trucker. But many people use tax preparers, and people can make mistakes. So what mistakes should you be looking for? Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service offers some advice.

Back to top

Georgia governor pursues tort reform

Across the country, many businesses have felt the sting of massive jury verdicts – which often cause small businesses to fail. Now, in Georgia, the governor wants a solution: tort reform. Keith Goble, Land Line’s state legislative expert, joins the show to discuss that – as well as several states pursuing another courtroom reform.

Back to top