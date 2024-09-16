Podcast: Freight market showing more signs of slow recovery

The OOIDA Foundation is tracking some positive developments in its latest quarterly market report – but don’t get your hopes up quite yet. Plus, getting a ticket or inspection violation is frustrating enough, even more so when you don’t know how it’s going to affect your record. This advice might help. Then, the American Logistics Aid Network steps in to organize the logistics when disasters strike in the U.S. – and there are a lot right now. And finally, negotiations to avoid a government shutdown have hit a snag, with the clock ticking.
0:00 – Freight market showing more signs of slow recovery
10:17 – How tickets, violations can affect your record
25:00 – When disaster strikes, ALAN steps in
40:06 – Government shutdown talks hit snag
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- The OOIDA Foundation’s most recent quarterly market update is now available online.
- Find out more about the American Logistics Aid Network.
- Learn more about the services offered by CDL Legal online or by calling 913-738-4836.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at Truck World in Hubbard, Ohio, Sept. 16-18. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Freight market showing more signs of slow recovery
The OOIDA Foundation is tracking some positive developments in its latest quarterly market report. Andrew King, assistant director of the Foundation, joins Land Line Now with the good news while also tempering expectations for a quick recovery.
How tickets, violations can affect your record
Getting a ticket or inspection violation is frustrating enough, even more so when you don’t know how it’s going to affect your record. David Grimes of CDL Legal provides advice on dealing with the aftermath.
When disaster strikes, ALAN steps in
When disaster strikes across America, the helpers spring to action. But that’s not always an efficient process, especially when it comes to logistics. That’s where the American Logistics Aid Network, or ALAN, steps in – and it’s stepping up in several places right now. In an encore presentation, Executive Director Kathy Fulton joins Land Line Now to talk about ALAN’s mission – and how you as a professional truck driver can help carry it out.
Government shutdown talks hit snag
Land Line Now continues its coverage of ongoing efforts on Capitol Hill to avoid a government shutdown. The negotiations have hit a snag, and the clock is ticking. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs, has the latest from Washington, D.C.