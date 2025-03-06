Podcast: Freight is up, but Truckstop says to look out ahead

Spot market freight is up 13.1% above its normal average – and Brent Hutto says it’s so important to pay attention to what happens over the next 30 days. Also, a bridge in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing has for years caused problems for truck drivers due to its low clearance. And proper maintenance is something every trucker should maintain. So what are the most common oversights in this area?

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Truck-eating bridge keeps turning up like a bad penny

24:27 – Common maintenance oversights on trucks

39:25 – Freight is up, but Truckstop says to look out ahead

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices dip more than 6 cents. A Missouri lawmaker continues his bid to bring about towing reform. OOIDA asks Congress to restore per diem tax deduction for employee truckers.

Back to top

Truck-eating bridge keeps turning up like a bad penny

Over time, Land Line Now has told you several stories about bridges that have a reputation for peeling the tops off trucks. The latest entry in our collection resides in Michigan’s capital city of Lansing. There, a railroad bridge over a city street has caused all kinds of problems for truckers and others with high-clearance vehicles. Andy Kilpatrick, Lansing’s director of public service, joins us to discuss the so-called “Big Penny Bridge.”

Back to top

Common maintenance oversights on trucks

Proper maintenance is something every trucker should maintain. But as with anything we have to do in life, sometimes, things get missed. So what are the most common oversights when it comes to truck maintenance? Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo., offers his thoughts on the topic.

Back to top

Freight is up, but Truckstop says to look out ahead

Spot market freight is up 13.1% above its normal average. Brent Hutto of Truckstop breaks down the data in today’s Market Update and tells us why it’s so important to pay attention to what happens over the next 30 days.

Back to top