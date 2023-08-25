Contact Us

Podcast: FMCSA to study detention time

August 24, 2023

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to study detention time in the trucking industry. We’ll discuss that – plus three companies that want FMCSA to ease requirements for driver training instructors – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, a Texas man got the surprise of a lifetime when the truck he grew up playing in popped up unexpectedly on social media. We’ll speak with the man about the significance of the rig and how he was able to reunite with his grandfather’s old truck that he hadn’t seen for more than three decades.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – FMCSA to study detention time

24:50 – Man reunited with grandfather’s truck

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The amount of freight hauled by trucks across U.S. borders is up – or down – depending how you look at it. Another state asks for an exemption from certain CDL skills test rules. And safety blitzes can be a thorn in truckers’ sides – but one expert says it can also create opportunities.

FMCSA to study detention time

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration plans to study detention time in the trucking industry. We’ll discuss that – plus three companies that want FMCSA to ease requirements for driver training instructors – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Man reunited with grandfather’s truck

A Texas man got the surprise of a lifetime when the truck he grew up playing in popped up unexpectedly on social media. We’ll speak with the man about the significance of the rig and how he was able to reunite with his grandfather’s old truck that he hadn’t seen for more than three decades.

