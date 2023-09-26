Podcast: FMCSA to propose speed limiter setting

The FMCSA has announced that it intends to require a speed limiters setting of 68 mph, despite comments from thousands of truckers. Another successful Guilty By Association Truck Show is in the books. We caught up with Bryan Martin to recap this past weekend’s GBATS. Also, drivers tend to focus on making sure they have good tires – especially on the steer position. Most of us don’t mind paying more for good tires, but it’s important to make sure you get a return on this large investment.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – A look back at this year’s GBATS

24:34 – Getting the most out of your steer tires

39:18 – FMCSA to propose speed limiter setting

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Breaking news: FMCSA proposes a 68 mph limit on heavy trucks. California’s governor vetoes a bill that would have banned autonomous trucks in the state. And a well-known truck stop chain is named one of the happiest places to work in the U.S.

Back to top

A look back at this year’s GBATS

Another successful Guilty By Association Truck Show is in the books. We caught up with Bryan Martin to recap this past weekend’s event.

Back to top

Getting the most out of your steer tires

As drivers, we tend to focus on making sure we have good tires – especially on the steer position. Most of us don’t mind paying more for good tires, but it’s important to make sure you get a return on this large investment. Andy McCulloch of Michelin calls in with some advice.

Back to top

FMCSA to set speed limiters at 68

The FMCSA has announced that it intends to require speed limiters set at 68 mph, despite comments from thousands of truckers. I’ll get some insight into what’s happening from OOIDA Public Affairs Director Norita Taylor.

Back to top