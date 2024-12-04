Podcast: FMCSA looks to expand crash preventability program

Could you have avoided a wreck you were in? The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing changes to its Crash Preventability Determination Program. Also, a University of Dayton study shows that cable barriers have been effective at preventing crossover wrecks. Then, truckers are reporting a new problem with some carrier rating services used by brokers. And a legislative effort in Pennsylvania would address concerns over lawsuit abuse in the state.

0:00 – FMCSA looks to expand crash preventability program

10:06– Study: Cable barriers are preventing crossovers

25:00 – Carrier rating service trend could harm truckers

39:51 – Pennsylvania lawmakers want action on lawsuit abuse

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

FMCSA looks to expand crash preventability program

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has had a busy day, with multiple notices going out. Two in particular caught Land Line’s attention: one related to proposed changes to the Crash Preventability Determination Program and one denying an exemption request for the use of pulsing lights. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to break down how the two developments have potentially wider implications for truckers.

Back to top

Study – Cable barriers are preventing crossovers

As you travel across the country, you probably have seen them – three or four parallel steel cables running along the highway in the median, secured by a series of short posts. It turns out those cable barriers are saving lives – and a university researcher has the numbers to prove it. Deogratias Eustace, the director of the University of Dayton Transportation Engineering Lab, explains.

Back to top

Carrier rating service trend could harm truckers

The folks in OOIDA’s Compliance Department have run into a trend that could potentially spell trouble for people who are on their own authority – and it involves some carrier rating services used by brokers. Meanwhile, the Association has received a number of calls asking what to do when a load is rejected. Land Line Now talks with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Back to top

Pennsylvania lawmakers want action on lawsuit abuse

A legislative effort in Pennsylvania would address concerns over lawsuit abuse in the state – something several other states have tackled, as well. Meanwhile, lawmakers in West Virginia are calling on the federal government to raise the fuel tax.

Back to top