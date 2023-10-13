Podcast: FMCSA limits emergency relief

FMCSA is limiting the amount of regulatory relief granted when a regional emergency is declared. OOIDA’s Jay Grimes joins Land Line Now to discuss that – and the continuing contest for a new speaker of the U.S. House. Also, a woman truck driver is using her truck and trailer to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous people. We’ll speak with her about her efforts and why this message is an important one to spread. And what sort of advice would you give four-wheelers if you had the chance? One trucker recently did just that, writing a blog that’s going viral. We’ll hear from Ron Mayes of Eureka, Kansas.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– FMCSA limits emergency relief

25:00– Expanding awareness of the missing

39:28 – Trucker offers four-wheelers some advice

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA’s final rule that tightens up regulations for emergency declarations gets a timeline. The cost of buying a truck is about to go way up, according to a new report. And an eclipse this weekend is expected to disrupt traffic in some states.

Back to top

FMCSA limits emergency relief

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is imposing limits on the amount of regulatory relief granted when a regional emergency is declared. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins us to discuss that – and the continuing contest for a new speaker of the U.S. House.

Back to top

Expanding awareness of the missing

A woman truck driver is using her truck and trailer to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous people. We’ll speak with her about her efforts and why this message is an important one to spread.

Back to top

Trucker offers four-wheelers some advice

What sort of advice would you give four-wheelers if you had the chance? One trucker recently did just that, writing a blog that’s going viral. We’ll hear from Ron Mayes of Eureka, Kansas.

Back to top