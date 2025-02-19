Podcast: FMCSA gives truckers another crack at broker transparency

FMCSA is now taking more comments from truck drivers and others on a proposed regulation to tighten broker transparency rules. Also, a former truck driver looked at a problem – trucks hitting low-clearance bridges – and came up with a solution. We have the story.

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – System helps you avoid ‘truck-eating bridges’

39:23 – FMCSA gives truckers another crack at broker transparency

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

System helps you avoid ‘truck-eating bridges’

Most truckers are familiar with at least one – and you can find them all around the country. They’re called “truck-eating bridges,” and these low-clearance crossings over highways cause all kinds of problems for people who drive trucks. So what’s a trucker to do in order to avoid these monsters? Former truck driver Frank Nugent has come up with a system that could really help. Land Line Now talks with him today.

FMCSA gives truckers another crack at broker transparency

For some time, we’ve talked about action by FMCSA to tighten rules for broker transparency. That included a chance for truckers to express their views on the topic. And while that first comment period has passed, FMCSA is now asking truckers for more input on the issue. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.

