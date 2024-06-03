Podcast: FMCSA getting involved in the predatory towing issue

FMCSA is taking notice – and potentially taking action – to address predatory towing, starting with a meeting later this month. Also, the Road Angel Truckers Center offers a safe haven to drivers traveling through Illinois. We speak with the director of the center about what it offers. And the Land Line Magazine staff takes a deep dive into hacking ELDs and the dangers of driverless trucks.
10:14 – A place for truckers in Illinois to get some rest
25:09 – Magazine examines the dangers of ELD hacking
40:09 – FMCSA getting involved in the predatory towing issue
