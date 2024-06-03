Podcast: FMCSA getting involved in the predatory towing issue

FMCSA is taking notice – and potentially taking action – to address predatory towing, starting with a meeting later this month. Also, the Road Angel Truckers Center offers a safe haven to drivers traveling through Illinois. We speak with the director of the center about what it offers. And the Land Line Magazine staff takes a deep dive into hacking ELDs and the dangers of driverless trucks.

0:00 – Newscast

10:14 – A place for truckers in Illinois to get some rest

25:09 – Magazine examines the dangers of ELD hacking

40:09 – FMCSA getting involved in the predatory towing issue

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Trucking group joins lawsuit against new EPA truck emission standards. Tennessee institutes added protections against predatory towing and booting practices. And the Lone Star State touts new rest areas with expanded truck parking.

A place for truckers in Illinois to get some rest

The Road Angel Truckers Center offers a safe haven to drivers traveling through Illinois. We speak with the director of the center about what it offers and how it’s helped drivers throughout the years.

Magazine examines the dangers of ELD hacking

A new issue of Land Line Magazine is now on shelves, and this issue takes a deep dive into hacking ELDs and the dangers of driverless trucks. Ashley Blackford sits down with Land Line staff to discuss these topics and what you can do to stay safe.

FMCSA getting involved in the predatory towing issue

For some time now, a number of states have been taking action to address the problem of predatory towing in the trucking industry. Now, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is taking notice. We’ll get the details from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

