Podcast: Fix for broker bonds delayed – here’s why

A rule already on the books to make brokers more financially responsible is not yet in effect. We’ll explain why that is. Also, the president-elect has named his pick for labor secretary. What do we know about the nominee, and what does this selection mean for trucking? Then, truckers likely notice some places are more likely than others to give them a ticket. We’ll list some hot spots. And while some states are ready to require electric trucks, Pennsylvania is trying a little more carrot and a lot less stick.

What does new Labor Department leader mean for trucking?

President-elect Trump has named the person he wants to head the U.S. Department of Labor. But what do we know about her, and what does the appointment mean to truckers? Land Line Now talks with Land Line Magazine’s Mark Schremmer.

Fix for broker bonds delayed – here’s why

The existing, required broker bond has been, for most truckers, kind of a joke. Often when it’s needed, so many claims have been made that truckers get pennies on the dollar. FMCSA moved to fix that, but now, there’s a delay. Also, OOIDA expresses serious concerns over the latest update of the CSA Safety Measurement System.

What are the nation’s biggest ticket hot spots?

As truckers travel from one state to another, they start to develop a sense of which jurisdictions are more likely or less likely to give them a ticket. And in fact, this isn’t just an impression they have; there are in fact ticket hot spots. And some have very particular reasons for doing what they do.

A little more carrot than stick on electric trucks

While some states are practically forcing trucking to move toward electric trucks, Pennsylvania is trying a little more carrot and a lot less stick. Meanwhile, Land Line Now will report on the search by several states for transportation funding sources.

