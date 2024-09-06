Podcast: Five truck upgrades that won’t break the bank

Another agency within the U.S. DOT is facing a change in leadership. We cover Shailen Bhatt’s departure as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration and analyze the DEA’s decision to delay marijuana reclassification. After that, a list of five products for your truck that offer the most bang for your buck. Then, an OOIDA member offers up a cautionary tale about selling your authority. And finally, Marty Ellis, driver of the OOIDA tour truck, has been hearing that some carriers are manipulating ELDs – and he’s got some thoughts.

0:00 – Bhatt leaving FHWA & marijuana reclassification

10:07 – Five additions for your truck that won’t break the bank

25:00 – Cautionary tale about selling your authority

40:06 – Carriers manipulating ELDs

Bhatt leaving FHWA & marijuana reclassification

Another agency within the U.S. DOT is facing a change in leadership. Shailen Bhatt is leaving as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins the show to talk about that with Scott Thompson. Plus, what effect will a reclassification of marijuana have on the trucking industry? We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

Five additions for your truck that won’t break the bank

Making improvements to your tractor-trailer takes money. But that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. From seats and shifter upgrades to “trick headlights” and more, Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia breaks down the five products for your truck that offer the most bang for your buck.

Cautionary tale about selling your authority

When it comes to the trucking industry, there’s no shortage of people trying to scam people out of money. An OOIDA member recently found that out the hard way. After deciding to fold his company, he got a call asking if he wanted to sell his authority. He said yes, got some money – and then the trouble began. He shares his cautionary tale in hopes that it keeps someone else from meeting the same fate.

Carriers manipulating ELDs

Marty Ellis, driver of the OOIDA tour truck, has been hearing that some carriers are manipulating electronic logging devices – and he’s got some thoughts.

