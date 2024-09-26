Podcast: Feds want to cut off connected vehicle technology from adversaries

Connected vehicle technology links vehicles to other vehicles and even infrastructure – and the feds don’t want it coming from China. Also, for 11 years now, TA-Petro Travel Centers has honored truckers with a special program that names a truck stop after them. And truckers continue to talk about low rates, but there are signs on the horizon that things may soon get better. We’ll get an update from Brent Hutto of Truckstop.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

CVSA releases the results of its 2024 International Roadcheck event. Two bills with implications for the trucking industry are on the move. And say goodbye to the Navistar brand name.

Feds want to cut off connected vehicle technology from China, other adversaries

A move by the federal government could put a damper on connected vehicle technology from certain countries. Meanwhile, FMCSA is working to modernize its registration system – and another meeting is coming where truckers can make their views known.

Citizen Driver Award getting ready for this year’s honorees

For 11 years now, TA-Petro Travel Centers has honored truckers with a special program. It’s called the Citizen Driver Award – and so far, the program has named 44 truck stops for truckers who have won the award. Alyssa Callahan, vice president for marketing at TA-Petro, explains what it’s doing this year.

Looking ahead to better times in the freight market

Truckers continue to talk about low rates, but there are signs on the horizon that things may soon get better. Land Line Now gets an update from Brent Hutto of Truckstop.

