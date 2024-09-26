Podcast: Feds want to cut off connected vehicle technology from adversaries

Connected vehicle technology links vehicles to other vehicles and even infrastructure – and the feds don’t want it coming from China. Also, for 11 years now, TA-Petro Travel Centers has honored truckers with a special program that names a truck stop after them. And truckers continue to talk about low rates, but there are signs on the horizon that things may soon get better. We’ll get an update from Brent Hutto of Truckstop.
10:07 – Feds want to cut off connected vehicle technology from China, other adversaries
25:00 – Citizen Driver Award getting ready for this year’s honorees
40:06 – Looking ahead to better times in the freight market
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can nominate someone for the TA-Petro Citizen Driver Award at the website com.
- ATRI is asking truck drivers to participate in a new survey focusing on truck driver demographics.
- FMCSA is holding a meeting that you can attend live or online about updating its registration system. To attend in-person, click here. To register to take part online, go here.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Raphine, Va., Sept. 26-28. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
CVSA releases the results of its 2024 International Roadcheck event. Two bills with implications for the trucking industry are on the move. And say goodbye to the Navistar brand name.
Feds want to cut off connected vehicle technology from China, other adversaries
A move by the federal government could put a damper on connected vehicle technology from certain countries. Meanwhile, FMCSA is working to modernize its registration system – and another meeting is coming where truckers can make their views known.
Citizen Driver Award getting ready for this year’s honorees
For 11 years now, TA-Petro Travel Centers has honored truckers with a special program. It’s called the Citizen Driver Award – and so far, the program has named 44 truck stops for truckers who have won the award. Alyssa Callahan, vice president for marketing at TA-Petro, explains what it’s doing this year.
Looking ahead to better times in the freight market
Truckers continue to talk about low rates, but there are signs on the horizon that things may soon get better. Land Line Now gets an update from Brent Hutto of Truckstop.