Podcast: Feds want advice on switching to VMT

The Federal Highway Administration is taking nominations for a new advisory board that could help the agency toward an entirely new system for funding highways – VMT, or vehicle miles traveled. Also, Christmas is more than 10 weeks away, but preparations for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony are in full swing. Two Werner drivers will do the honor of picking up the tree and delivering it to Washington, D.C. And load-to-truck ratios increased for all three equipment types last week. We’ll get the latest details on what the spot market looks like as shippers and retailers close out the third quarter.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Feds want advice on switching to VMT

25:00– Capitol Christmas Tree gets ready to move

39:28 – Spot market ends third quarter

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Feds want advice on switching to VMT

The Federal Highway Administration is taking nominations for a new advisory board that could help the agency toward an entirely new system for funding highways. We’ll discuss that – plus the latest on the speaker of the House and more – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Capitol Christmas Tree gets ready to move

Christmas is more than 10 weeks away, but preparations for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony are in full swing. Two Werner drivers will do the honor of picking up the tree and delivering it to Washington, D.C. – while two others will do the honor of delivering dozens of smaller Christmas trees to service members stationed at Joint Base Andrews. We catch up with all four to talk about their upcoming experience.

Spot market ends 3rd quarter

Load-to-truck ratios increased for all three equipment types last week. We’ll get the latest details on what the spot market looks like as shippers and retailers close out the third quarter.

