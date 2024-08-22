Podcast: Feds to examine electric truck fires in wake of Nikola rig blaze

An electric truck was on fire for 16 hours earlier this week. Now, the DOT will gather experts to decide what to do in such a situation. Also, broker problems continue to be a major topic for truckers, including a growing number of motor carriers filing against broker bonds. And six states are revising their rules that govern the use of cameras to enforce speed limits and red lights. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has set up a program to help train more truck drivers.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Feds to examine electric truck fires in wake of Nikola rig blaze

25:10 – More carriers are filing on broker bonds

40:08 – States eye changes to enforcement-camera rules

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

While U.S. cross-border freight declined in June, something noteworthy is happening at the southern border. A Canadian railway work stoppage begins – what effect will it have on the supply chain? And the NTSB opens an investigation into an electric truck fire amid concerns of a bigger problem.

Feds to examine electric truck fires in wake of Nikola rig blaze

Earlier this week, an incident involving an electric truck ended up closing a major American interstate highway. And now, the U.S. Department of Transportation will hold a meeting to discuss that very topic. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes covers that – and a move by the DOT to set up a timeline for vehicle-to-everything technology.

More carriers are filing on broker bonds

Broker problems continue to be a major topic for truckers calling in to OOIDA for help. And some specific issues indicate that the broker bond is at the center of much of the concern. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain.

States eye changes to enforcement camera rules

Six states are revising their rules that govern the use of cameras to enforce speed limits and red lights. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has set up a program to help train more truck drivers.

