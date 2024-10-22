Podcast: Feds investigate safety of self-driving feature

A federal agency is looking into four wrecks involving Tesla’s “full self-driving mode,” which could affect the future of autonomous trucks. Also, many owner-operators are unsure whether they are in fact making money. And fixing that is a process even the most math challenged can do. And plenty of truckers want to improve their tractor-trailer. We’ll tell you five things that you can do to get the most bang for your buck are.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:15 – How can you tell if you’re making a profit?

25:08 – Five ways to get the most bang for your buck on your truck.

40:20 – Feds investigate safety of self-driving feature.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Federal funding will go toward two truck parking projects in Nevada and Wisconsin. Diesel prices dip following a few weeks of increases. And the cargo theft numbers keep going up.

How can you tell if you’re making a profit?

While we all talk about doing something we love or pursuing a business that was always our dream, the true purpose of business is to make money. However, many small business truckers are unsure of whether or not they are in fact making money. And fixing that is a process even the most math challenged among us can master. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service explains.

Five ways to get the most bang for your buck on your truck

Everyone is trying to get the most out of every single dollar they have. But for truckers, there is still that desire to improve your tractor-trailer, to add some function or get more out of the functions you have. So what are the five things you can do to get the most bang for your buck? Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia joins us with some advice.

Feds investigate safety of self-driving feature

For some time here on the program, we’ve been reporting on problems with Tesla cars – which sound like an odd topic for this program. But our stories have involved the car makers “full self-driving mode” – and its connection to a number of wrecks. Now, the situation has the government’s attention. We’ll find out what’s going on and why it matters from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

