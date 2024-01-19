Podcast: Feds examine speed limiters, other tech and lease-purchase

Federal meetings Thursday, Jan. 18 are tackling topics such as speed limiters, automatic emergency braking, autonomous trucks and lease-purchase plans, among others. Also, a wide variety of ages and experiences make up the OOIDA board. We recently spoke with two younger board members about the importance of being politically active in the trucking industry. And a renewed effort at the Missouri statehouse would tackle the issue of predatory, nonconsensual towing in the state. Meanwhile, competing bills in Indiana would either eliminate or increase the speed differential between cars and trucks.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. lawmaker calls out a new attempt to raise minimum insurance levels. Tesla vehicles run into a problem in the form of cold weather. And British Columbia turns the screws on another carrier following a crash.

The term “advisory committee” may not sound very exciting – but the topics such committees tackle and the effects they can have on future regulation likely are of great interest. Meetings Thursday, Jan. 18 are tackling topics such as speed limiters, automatic emergency braking, autonomous trucks and lease-purchase plans, among others.

A wide variety of ages and experiences make up the OOIDA board. We recently spoke with two younger board members about the importance of being politically active in the trucking industry.

A renewed effort at the Missouri statehouse would tackle the issue of predatory, nonconsensual towing in the state. Meanwhile, competing bills in Indiana would either eliminate or increase the speed differential between cars and trucks.

