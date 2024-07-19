Podcast: Expert – Lease-purchase model puts drivers behind the eight ball

A federal consumer protection expert laid out how lease-purchase agreements are designed to benefit motor carriers, not truck drivers. Also, a trucker who sold his authority did get some cash, but trouble began quickly after the sale. Land Line has his story. And it can be pretty difficult to take the straight-and-narrow road if your truck is out of alignment. We’ll get some advice from Andy McCulloch of Michelin. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says that while open road tolling and the elimination of toll booths may be convenient, it’s important to keep your eye on the real issue.

0:00 – Expert: Lease-purchase model puts drivers behind the eight ball

10:22 – Authority sale puts trucker in a world of hurt

25:15 – The ins and outs of truck alignment

40:23 – Making sure we stay on target with tolling issues

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

For information about commercial vehicle tires, you can go to the Michelin Commercial Truck Tire website.

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Top Gun Large Car Shootout in Rantoul, Ill., July 26-28. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Expert: Lease-purchase model puts drivers behind the eight ball

This week’s meeting of the Truck Leasing Task Force included a presentation from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Slated for 30 minutes, it ran for two hours – over which time the bureau’s Ryan Kelly broke down many of the ways the lease-purchase model is designed to benefit the motor carrier, not the truck driver. Land Line has full coverage of the meeting.

Back to top

Authority sale puts trucker in a world of hurt

When it comes to the trucking industry, there’s no shortage of people trying to scam others out of money. An OOIDA member recently found that out the hard way. After deciding to fold his company, he got a call asking if he wanted to sell his authority. He said yes, got some money – and then the trouble began. He shares his cautionary tale in hopes that it keeps someone else from meeting the same fate.

Back to top

The ins and outs of truck alignment

When it comes to driving a truck, it can be pretty difficult to take the straight-and-narrow road if your truck is out of alignment. And while truck wheel alignment is often viewed as a complicated process, that’s not necessarily the case. Andy McCulloch of Michelin breaks down the process, step-by-step.

Back to top

Making sure we stay on target with tolling issues

We’ve spent a bit of time on the show recently talking about tolling. That includes Pennsylvania and Kansas going to open road tolling and removing all tollbooths. And while that concept may represent convenience, it’s important to not lose sight of what the real issue is. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis offers a few thoughts.

Back to top