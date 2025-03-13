Podcast: EPA readies a rollback on truck rules

The EPA says it will reconsider rules that would have required a move toward electric trucks and big changes to diesel-powered trucks. Also, we’ll also have information about an Illinois battle over California-style emission regulations. Then, from helping abandoned animals at rest areas to a trucker who helped earthquake victims, we’ll bring you some Roses and Razzberries. And for truckers going the wrong way, one possible fix is a U-turn. But some carriers are not OK with that. OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis offers a few thoughts.

0:00 – A big week for state and federal emission rules

10:01 – EPA readies a rollback on truck rules

24:27 – Roses and Razzberries

39:25 – Carriers unhappy with truckers making U-turns

A big week for state and federal emission rules

It’s been a busy week on the emission standards front. From the Environmental Protection Agency’s sweeping rollback of regulations and a battle in Illinois over California-style rules to a new bill in Congress that would stop states from limiting the sale of internal combustion engines – Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now with all the details.

EPA readies a rollback on truck rules

The EPA has announced that it will reconsider a major environmental action affecting trucking – a first step toward the possible elimination of the regulation and a move that could save truckers tens of thousands of dollars if they purchase a new truck. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes explains what the agency is doing and what it means to you.

Roses and Razzberries

From several people who have stepped up to help abandoned animals at rest areas to a truck driver overseas who stepped up big time to help victims of an earthquake, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Carriers unhappy with truckers making U-turns

What do you do when you suddenly discover that you’re headed in the wrong direction? No matter why it happened, you have to change directions. But one particular way of doing that – making a U-turn – has some carriers frowning loudly. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has his own view regarding what truckers should do.

