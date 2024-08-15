Podcast: EPA hears from public about California’s ever-tighter emission rules

Should the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency give California a waiver allowing it to move forward with its Advanced Clean Fleets initiative? Some are not so sure. Also, how do you warn other truckers about a bad broker or a fake broker scam? Land Line Now gets some advice on that and other broker issues. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis talks about a longtime motor carrier going out of business, as well as a problem a number of truckers are having with toll roads and transponders.

OOIDA, trucking industry stakeholders express concerns about California’s Advanced Clean Fleets waiver request. Two ELDs are removed from FMCSA’s list of registered devices. And cities in North Texas are trying something new that helps truckers.

EPA hears from public about California’s ever-tighter emission rules

The U.S. EPA held a hearing earlier this week regarding whether California should get a waiver allowing it to move forward with its Advanced Clean Fleets initiative. Among those affected may be not only truckers based there but also truckers who simply run in and out of the state. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes covers that – plus an FMCSA request for input about whether existing regulatory guidance should be revised.

Warning others about bad brokers

We’ve talked a lot on Land Line Now about how to avoid bad brokers and what to do if you get scammed by one – but how do you warn others about them? We’ll discuss that – and other aspects of the broker-carrier relationship – with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Carriers closing and toll transponder troubles

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has just finished up at one truck show and is setting up now at another halfway across the country. But of course, he’s still hearing about some of the hot topics of the day, including a longtime motor carrier going out of business and a problem a number of truckers are having with toll roads and transponders.

