Podcast: English proficiency – the ball’s in CVSA’s court

The president has ordered enforcement of the English-proficiency regulation. But how it’s enforced on the ground is going to be up to CVSA. Also, sometimes, past tickets can take you off the road in the present. The guys from CDL Legal discuss that and what to do when you get a scary letter. Then, Congress is discussing the state of the Highway Trust Fund, and OOIDA is letting lawmakers know what truckers need in that – and what they don’t.

English proficiency – the ball’s in CVSA’s court

Yesterday, the president signed an executive order that requires enforcement of the English-proficiency regulation – something many truckers have wanted for some time. But in fact, it’s the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance that writes the out-of-service criteria. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explains.

When tickets come back for round 2 …

Nobody likes getting a ticket or citation. But for truckers, it’s even worse than it is for others – because some tickets can cause problems later on, even taking you off the road. So what violations can do that? David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal discuss that, as well as some scary letters you might get in the mail and how to handle them.

What truckers need in a Highway Trust Fund fix

Earlier today, the House Subcommittee on Highways and Transit discussed a vital topic – the need for a long-term solution to the Highway Trust Fund. That’s a subject that will hardly be solved in one hearing. But there are some basic principles that OOIDA would like to see followed as part of that effort. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.

