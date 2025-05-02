Podcast: English proficiency enforcement coming soon

An OOIDA petition and presidential order made CVSA act quickly to return English proficiency to the out-of-service criteria for truckers. Also, tough times call for flexibility and agility – basically adjusting to the conditions in order to survive. So, how do you do that? And truckers have some strong opinions about the rule that they must be able to read and speak English sufficiently to operate safely.
0:00 – English proficiency voted into out-of-service criteria by CVSA
10:11 – Analysis: How we got here on English proficiency
24:49 – Reinventing your operation to survive tough times
39:32 – English proficiency issue has truckers talking
English proficiency voted into out-of-service criteria by CVSA
Also in today’s top news. Time is running out to air your grievances about unnecessary regulations. And new details about the upcoming American Truck Historical Society and SuperRigs shows.
Analysis: How we got here on English proficiency
An OOIDA petition followed by a presidential executive order made the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance act quickly on a measure that returns English proficiency to the out-of-service criteria for truckers. Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to explain how it all went down – and what it means moving forward.
Reinventing your operation to survive tough times
No one listening right now needs us to tell them that times have been tough in trucking for a while. But tough times call for flexibility and agility – basically adjusting to the conditions in order to survive. So, how do you do that? For many, it means reinventing their operation. We’ll get some advice on that front from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.
English proficiency issue has truckers talking
The English proficiency issue is by no means something new. The regulations have long said that truckers must be able to read and speak the English language sufficiently to take care of the basic functions necessary to operate safely. But OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says recent activity on the issue has people talking.