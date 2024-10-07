Podcast: End of port strike means back to familiar problems

The port strike is over, but for truckers, many problems that existed before the strike remain unresolved. We’ll cover some highlights. Also, UCR, IRP, IFTA – they all mean that permit-renewal season is upon us. We’ll have an update from OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department. And as truckers continue to struggle with low rates, it’s more important than ever to know what it costs you to run each and every mile. We’ll offer a how-to.
10:15 – Working our way through the alphabet soup of permits
25:08 – You can’t make money if you don’t know how much it costs to run
40:05 – End of port strike means back to familiar problems
A region still recovering from Hurricane Helene now braces for another. A recall related to Cummins X15 engines expands. And truckers traveling through Knoxville, Tenn., will soon lose access to dozens of truck parking spots.
Working our way through the alphabet soup of permits
Permit-renewal season has arrived. From the Unified Carrier Registration and a couple of state permits to the International Fuel Tax Registration, the International Registration Plan and more, Brittany Murphy and Caleb Sears of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department stop by Land Line Now with some helpful reminders.
You can’t make money if you don’t know how much it costs to run
It’s no surprise to anyone listening that rates have not been good – but you still have to make a living. So how do you cope? One way is to know how much it costs you to run each mile. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain.
End of port strike means back to familiar problems
As you’ve likely heard by now, the port strike has been averted – or at least delayed – along the East Coast and Gulf Coast. So what does this mean for truckers who service those ports? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses that – and provides an update on the government’s hurricane response just as another storm heads toward the U.S.