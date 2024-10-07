Contact Us

Podcast: End of port strike means back to familiar problems

October 7, 2024

The port strike is over, but for truckers, many problems that existed before the strike remain unresolved. We’ll cover some highlights. Also, UCR, IRP, IFTA – they all mean that permit-renewal season is upon us. We’ll have an update from OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department. And as truckers continue to struggle with low rates, it’s more important than ever to know what it costs you to run each and every mile. We’ll offer a how-to.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – Working our way through the alphabet soup of permits

25:08 – You can’t make money if you don’t know how much it costs to run

40:05 – End of port strike means back to familiar problems

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • If you need help with your permits call OOIDA’s business services department at 816-229-5791.
  • You can find and download the cost of operations spreadsheet at the OOIDA website.
  • The U.S. DOT has activated their Routing Assistance Hotline for Hurricane Helene responders. The number is 833-997-6237.
  • You can write and post a review of the doctor who performed your DOT physical here.
  • Register to take part in the Truck to Success seminar online at the OOIDA website.
  • If you’d like to support the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship, you can donate to the fund. Send tax-deductible donations to: OOIDA Foundation Inc., 1 NW OOIDA Dr., Grain Valley, MO 64029.
  • On Oct. 10, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls, S.D. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
  • It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
  • You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A region still recovering from Hurricane Helene now braces for another. A recall related to Cummins X15 engines expands. And truckers traveling through Knoxville, Tenn., will soon lose access to dozens of truck parking spots.

Working our way through the alphabet soup of permits

Permit-renewal season has arrived. From the Unified Carrier Registration and a couple of state permits to the International Fuel Tax Registration, the International Registration Plan and more, Brittany Murphy and Caleb Sears of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department stop by Land Line Now with some helpful reminders.

You can’t make money if you don’t know how much it costs to run

It’s no surprise to anyone listening that rates have not been good – but you still have to make a living. So how do you cope? One way is to know how much it costs you to run each mile. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain.

End of port strike means back to familiar problems

As you’ve likely heard by now, the port strike has been averted – or at least delayed – along the East Coast and Gulf Coast. So what does this mean for truckers who service those ports? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses that – and provides an update on the government’s hurricane response just as another storm heads toward the U.S.

