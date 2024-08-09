Podcast: Email scam phishes truckers for information

Another email scam aims to get personal information through phishing – and it’s just one of many ways bad actors target truckers. Also, from a trucker stepping up to fulfill a child’s dream to a trucker with a lame excuse for a bad incident, Land Line Now brings you some Roses and Razzberries. And artists are giving an infamous truck-eating bridge in Kansas City, Mo., a new look. One of them joins us to talk about the project.
10:22 – Email scam phishes truckers for information
40:23 – Turning a truck-eating bridge into art
- If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for on air or in the magazine, you can send it here or on Facebook.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Waupun Truck-n-Show in Waupun, Wis., through Aug. 10. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Class 8 truck orders were down last month. A major U.S. city is turning to AI to improve traffic flow. And the final Waupun Truck-N-Show is underway in Wisconsin.
Email scam phishes truckers for information
Between another new email scam and new developments on the battle against predatory towing practices, truckers remain the targets of bad actors. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins us with new developments on both issues this week.
Roses and Razzberries
From a trucker stepping up to fulfill a child’s dream to a trucker with a lame excuse for a bad incident, SJ Munoz, Tyson Fisher and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine share who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
Turning a truck-eating bridge into art
An infamous truck-eating bridge in Kansas City, Mo., is getting a makeover. Four new murals are being used to spruce up the area – and in turn, hopefully to prevent truckers from trying to fit their semis under the low-clearance bridge. One of the artists selected for the work, Mike Elder, joins the program to discuss the process.