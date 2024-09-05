Podcast: Electric truck fires draw attention of U.S. DOT

The government is pushing for electric trucks. But the difficulties caused when those trucks’ batteries catch fire have caught the Department of Transportation’s attention. Also, for many owner-operators, finding a load that pays well enough is half the battle – and requires spending some time on load boards. We’ll explain how to find a good one. Then, OOIDA and Truckers Against Trafficking have joined for a special giveaway to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Electric truck fires draw attention of U.S. DOT

25:00 – How do you find a good load board?

40:06 – TAT, OOIDA join to honor truck drivers

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Shailen Bhatt steps down as administration of the Federal Highway Administration. Traffic deaths continue a slow but steady decline nationwide. And the DEA punts a decision on reclassifying marijuana until December.

Electric truck fires draw attention of U.S. DOT

The U.S. government is pushing more and more to move trucking toward the use of electrically powered trucks. However, truckers have many concerns about that concept. And the U.S. Department of Transportation recently held a meeting to discuss one aspect of that change.

How do you find a good load board?

For many owner-operators, especially those with their own authority, finding a load that pays well enough to cover their costs is half the battle. And finding those loads can mean spending some time on load boards. So how do you tell good load boards from bad, what are your options and where do you go? Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain.

TAT, OOIDA join to honor truck drivers

Human trafficking has become an important subject in our country over the past few years – and one of the places where people have worked tirelessly to fight it is the trucking industry. Now, OOIDA and Truckers Against Trafficking are working together on a project for a very special week.

