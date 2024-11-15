Podcast: Election results could move some big issues forward

The Republican Party is set to control Congress, the White House and the Supreme Court. Will trucking issues like speed limiters or parking move ahead? Also, the Transition Trucking Driving for Excellence Award honors the top rookie trucker who is a veteran. This year’s contest is underway. And some drivers have a device that flips up their license plate – hiding it when their vehicle is doing something sketchy. But one state may take a stand against them.
10:21 – Award honors top veteran rookie driver
24:52 – Election results could move some big issues forward
39:51 – State tackles license plate flippers
New York’s governor announces the return of a congestion pricing plan, with one key change. A handful of governors call on truck manufacturers to stay the course with strict emission regulations. And tens of thousands of truckers are on track to lose their driving privileges next week.
Award honors top veteran rookie driver
Land Line Now has certainly made no secret this week that many truckers are veterans. But one group has gone far beyond simply acknowledging that. Each year, the Transition Trucking Driving for Excellence Award honors the top rookie truck driver who is a veteran. And since the start, the company Fastport has led the effort. Paige Thompson of Fastport explains.
Election results could move some big issues forward
We’ve talked previously on Land Line Now about the election and its potential effect on the trucking industry. But with more time comes more perspective. So we’re taking that proverbial second crack at the nut – including whether issues such as speed limiters or parking may move forward. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes provides an update.
State tackles license plate flippers
Some drivers have added a device that flips up their license plate – hiding it when their vehicle is doing something sketchy – and now one state is considering taking a stand against the practice. Meanwhile, two states are working to address pothole damage.