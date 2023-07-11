Podcast: Efforts against speed limiter proposal

We continue to await a possible speed limiter proposal from FMCSA. But in the meanwhile, those who oppose the devices are not sitting still. We’ll discuss what OOIDA is doing with Collin Long of the Association’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, double brokering and broker fraud are running rampant. And that means educating carriers about those problems and how to avoid them is more important than ever. And the SuperRigs Calendar is one people look forward to every year. But how much work goes into the 12 photographs that make up the calendar? The photographer behind the lens explains the process of each shoot and how much work goes into photographing each truck.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – How to avoid broker problems

24:19 – What it takes to produce the SuperRigs calendar

39:03 – Efforts against possible speed limiter rule

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Amid ongoing troubles, Yellow finally gets some good news about its debt. OOIDA issues a call to action on speed limiters. And a state provides an important reminder about the federal regulations surrounding alcohol containers and semis.

How to avoid broker problems

Double brokering and broker fraud are running rampant. And that means educating carriers about those problems and how to avoid them is more important than ever. We’ll talk with Jason Craig and Bruce Johnson of C.H. Robinson to find out how to spot an issue before it becomes a real problem.

What it takes to produce the SuperRigs calendar

The SuperRigs Calendar is one people look forward to every year. But how much work goes into the 12 photographs that make up the calendar? The photographer behind the lens explains the process of each shoot and how much work goes into photographing each truck.

Efforts against possible speed limiter rule

We continue to await a possible speed limiter proposal from FMCSA. But in the meanwhile, those who oppose the devices are not sitting still. We’ll discuss what OOIDA is doing with Collin Long of the Association’s Washington, D.C., office.

