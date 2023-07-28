Podcast: Driving with a pet? You’re not alone

A recent survey found 50% of professional truck drivers travel with their pet. We’ll speak with the man behind the survey about the numbers – and the benefits of having a furry friend riding shotgun. Also, the Women of Trucking Advisory Board is about to meet again, and some important topics are on the agenda. Meanwhile, FMCSA has removed more devices from the list of approved electronic logging devices. And you may not know trucker Josh Gentry by name, but you probably know his father’s. Teddy Gentry is one of the founding members of Alabama. They’re back on tour this year, and Josh is along for the ride, driving the band’s truck.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Driving with a pet? You’re not alone

24:19 – Women of Trucking board to meet

39:03 – Trucker hauls for famous father

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Yellow’s days may finally be numbered. Three CDL training schools ask for a reprieve from new entry-level driver training rules. And a new contest is looking for America’s sexiest truckers.

