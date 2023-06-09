Podcast: Driver training, truck parking discussed by advisory board

The Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee or MCSAC is meeting, discussing topics that could have a direct impact on your life and your business. Also, the American Transportation Research Institute has released its research priorities for 2023. And OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its political action committee.
09:25 – ATRI sets research priorities.
24:19 – Advisory panel discusses regulations and more.
39:03 – Another tool in the toolbox.
The comment period on NHTSA's side underride guard advance notice of proposed rulemaking has been extended to July 20.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
President Biden’s pick for labor secretary faces more tough questions about AB5. The comment period for a possible underride mandate has been extended. And we’ll tell you which state has just extended an emergency order for fuel haulers – and why.
ATRI sets research priorities
The American Transportation Research Institute has released its research priorities for 2023. Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford recently spoke with ATRI to find out more about these topics and how drivers can help with the research.
Advisory panel discusses regulations and more
The Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee or MCSAC is meeting, discussing topics that could have a direct impact on your life and your business. We’ll find out what topics are on the agenda from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.
Another tool in the toolbox
OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its PAC. As part of our ongoing coverage of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we’ll discuss the PAC with OOIDA Chief of Staff Angel Burnell and the Association’s director of federal affairs, Jay Grimes.