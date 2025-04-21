Podcast: Driver shortage? Not so much, research says

The OOIDA Foundation takes a look at all the myths behind the so-called “driver shortage” and shares what the facts actually say. Also, if you’re thinking about getting into a lease-purchase plan with a new carrier, you should hear what OOIDA’s experts have to say first. And it turns out the EPA wasn’t the only federal agency putting out emission rules – but DOT officials have put the kibosh on one.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA's Fighting For Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121. Some of the bills current under consideration: The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, or HR 1659 And HR 2514, the Trucker Bathroom Access Act

Click here for more information about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award program. You will need to sign into the website in order to view that page.

The Trump administration officially rolls back Biden-era emission rules

Also in today’s top trucking news: Two associations call for stricter enforcement of entry-level training standards. And the Nevada Trucking Association calls on lawmakers to reject a minimum insurance hike for intrastate truckers.

New research refutes so-called “driver shortage”

Despite research that refutes it – and evidence to the contrary – we’re still hearing various groups, politicians and others talk about the implications of a so-called “driver shortage.” But the OOIDA Foundation has thrown another dart at that already-deflated balloon. Joining us to lay out all the facts is OOIDA Foundation Research Analyst Charles Sperry.

Time for a refresher course on lease-purchase

If you’ve listened to Land Line Now for any length of time, you have likely heard us talking about the overwhelming problems with carrier-based lease-purchase agreements and how they prey on unsuspecting truckers who just want to get ahead. But the fact is, people still fall into this trap. So we thought it was time for a refresher course from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

DOT emission rule is out

The Trump administration has been undertaking an effort to roll back some regulations – and that includes many related to trucking. Among the latest are an unusual federal greenhouse gas rule and some of California’s most recent efforts.

