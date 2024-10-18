Podcast: Driver pay study misses the mark

A study that sought to determine a connection between driver pay and driver safety fell short, but not for lack of trying. It did yield some results, however – with findings that showed that those who continue perpetuating the “driver shortage” narrative don’t really have a leg to stand on. And then, in a reversal of a traditional problem, why are more trucks starting to park in RV spaces instead of the other way around?

0:00 – Newscast

10:25 – Driver pay study misses the mark

25:09 – Another nail in the “driver shortage” coffin

40:21 – Trucks now parking in RV spaces?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Today’s news: Secretary of Transportation surveys Helene damage in North Carolina

Plus, Bendix recalls more than 400,000 ECUs sold to truck manufacturers, distracted driving is down in Ohio, and more trucking news of the day.

Driver pay study misses the mark

A study commissioned by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration sought to determine a connection between driver pay and driver safety. And while researchers couldn’t come to a satisfying conclusion, it was not for lack of trying. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine speaks with Jason Miller, a supply chain expert who worked on the study, about what researchers did learn despite carriers throwing a monkey wrench into the plans.

Another nail in the “driver shortage” coffin

Tyson Fisher returns with further analysis of the report – and one key takeaway. The findings show that those who continue perpetuating the “driver shortage” narrative don’t really have a leg to stand on.

Trucks now parking in RV spaces?

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is getting close to the end of his truck show season – and he’s hearing about some pretty interesting topics. Among them is a reversal of a traditional problem. Instead of RVs parking in truck parking spaces, it’s trucks parking in RV spaces.

