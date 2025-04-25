Podcast: Driver-facing cameras – it’s worse than you thought

Driver-facing cameras are not popular with truckers. But some carriers see them very differently. One driver offers his point of view. Also, an accidentally leaked document may throw a wrench into the fight over New York City’s congestion tolling system. We’ll explain. And the CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association offers his assessment of the chances for a bill that would double minimum insurance requirements.

0:00 – A new wrinkle in New York’s congestion tolling situation

10:11 – Nevada trucking group says insurance bill unlikely to become law

24:49 – Driver-facing cameras – it’s worse than you thought

Land Line Magazine's coverage of a study by ATRI about driver attitudes toward driver-facing cameras. The National Transportation Safety Board's report on a crash involving a tractor-trailer that recommended using driver-facing cameras for training.

Texas bills, SB39 and HB4688, would tackle tort reform by allowing only evidence about who is at fault in the first phase of trials regarding crashes involving trucks. You can go online to express your support.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website. You can also call them at 202-224-3121.

A new wrinkle in New York’s congestion tolling situation

Earlier in the week, we thought we had some clarity about the battle over congestion pricing in New York City – but not so fast. A legal document that was supposed to stay under wraps was accidentally released to the public. So what happened? And what does it mean for the legal fight? Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to explain.

Nevada trucking group says insurance bill unlikely to become law

An effort by state lawmakers to double Nevada’s minimum insurance level for intrastate truckers is being met with strong resistance. Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association, is leading the charge. He joins the show to discuss why he’s confident this “bad bill” won’t become law.

Driver-facing cameras – it’s worse than you thought

Truckers seem to have, for the most part, come to a general agreement regarding dash cams – and that is that they’re a good thing. However, when it comes to driver-facing cameras, truckers have reached a very different conclusion. Some carriers say they’re training tools, but most truckers see them as invasive and a giant privacy concern. That includes OOIDA life member Dylan Wescoat, who joins the program today.

