Podcast: DOT – what regulations do you want to cut?

April 10, 2025

The Department of Transportation is asking what regulations you’d like to see gone – and truckers are obliging the agency with suggestions. Also, a new study found that increasing weight limits from 80,000 pounds to 91,000 pounds would put thousands of roads and bridges at risk. And in 2019, Michigan decided to spend over $3 billion dollars on transportation, but that money is almost gone. Now, the state is considering more spending.

0:00 – Newscast

10:12 – DOT: What regulations do you want to cut?

24:48 – Study raises concerns about heavier trucks

39:32 – Michigan eyes $3 billion transportation plan

Bill to stop a speed limiter mandate is introduced

Also in today’s top news: The fight against California’s AB5 law continues. And traffic fatalities are on the decline for the first time in five years.

DOT: What regulations do you want to cut?

Normally, when it comes to news about the U.S. Department of Transportation, most truckers likely expect to hear about a new regulation. But now, DOT officials are asking for just the opposite: They want to know what regulations you’d like to see gone. We’ll cover that – plus a congressional effort to upend California’s emission regulations – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Study raises concerns about heavier trucks

Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to trucks. A new study found that increasing weight limits from 80,000 pounds to 91,000 pounds would put thousands of roads and bridges at risk. Land Line Now speaks with Kevan Stone of the National Association of County Engineers about the study – and the concern.

Michigan eyes $3 billion transportation plan

Back in 2019, Michigan decided to spend over $3 billion dollars on transportation, with a big chunk going to roads. But that money is almost gone. So now, lawmakers there are making a run at another $3 billion-plus transportation-funding bill.

