Podcast: DOT, SBA work on cutting trucking regulations

We’ll discuss what truckers are telling the U.S. DOT in response to the department’s notice concerning cutting some regulations. Also, the Small Business Administration held a roundtable on deregulation, and some important trucking issues were front and center at the event. Then, OOIDA was once again at the Mid-America Trucking Show to offer some education regarding how to operate a successful trucking business. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says people may not manage personal finances the way they used to, but if you want your business to succeed, it’s a must.

Members of the public who have identified a DOT regulation that should be modified or removed can file comments here through May 5.

The DOT will also accept emails on a continuing basis about regulations that could be modified or repealed. Include “Regulatory Reform RFI” in the subject line.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

If you were to eliminate a regulation from the books, what would it be? That’s what the U.S. Department of Transportation is asking – and the responses so far have run the gamut. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss what truckers are saying about cutting regulations – and why it’s clear the potential for a speed limiter mandate remains a top concern.

The effort by the Trump administration to cut regulations covers virtually every portion of the federal government. And while most attention is focusing on the effect on large corporations, one event recently focused on small businesses, specifically in transportation – including the trucking industry. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers information about the Small Business Administration roundtable on the topic.

Another Mid-America Trucking show is in the books, and OOIDA was once again there to share tips on how to be successful in the business. Andrew King, the director of the OOIDA Foundation, discusses what he spoke about and some of the questions he fielded at the show.

It used to be that people managed their finances. They would balance their checkbooks every month, and they knew where their money was going. That may not be as much the case anymore for personal finances, but it’s vital for your business. And that has OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis thinking.

