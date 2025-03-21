Podcast: DOT extends deadline to stop congestion pricing

What’s next in the battle over congestion tolling in New York City after the transportation secretary extends the city’s deadline? Also, the chair of the Truck Leasing Task Force discusses the group’s mission and how every-day truckers showed how the system is broke. Then, as autonomous vehicle companies ramp up their plans to deploy products on U.S. roadways, the general public’s concerns are growing. And spring is in the air, and that means spring thaw restrictions are going into effect. A Minnesota DOT official explains how it all works.

0:00 – DOT extends deadline to stop congestion pricing

10:01– Official explains how lease-purchase stories changed his mind

24:27 – Public concerns grow over autonomous vehicles

39:25 – Truckers beware – spring thaw restrictions are here

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

DOT extends deadline to stop congestion pricing

The battle over congestion tolling in New York City will continue for at least another month. The U.S. DOT has extended the deadline it gave the city to end the program. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins us with the latest.

Back to top

Official explains how lease-purchase stories changed his mind

The Truck Leasing Task Force completed its mission, ultimately recommending that FMCSA end the lease-purchase model altogether – this after hearing countless stories of truckers who were victimized. The task force’s chair, Steve Rush, joins the show to discuss how and why those stories changed his mind about the business model – and what he hopes to see happen next.

Back to top

Public concerns grow over autonomous vehicles

As autonomous vehicle companies ramp up their plans to deploy their products on U.S. roadways, concerns among the general public are getting louder. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine come on the air with details about the new developments.

Back to top

Truckers beware – spring thaw restrictions are here

Spring is in the air, and that means spring thaw restrictions are going into effect. It usually happens, for the most part, in the northern tier of states, but any trucker who travels in those states needs to be aware of them. In Minnesota, some of the spring restrictions are already in effect.

Back to top