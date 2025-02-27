Podcast: Don’t get left stranded

We’ve all heard the horror stories about carriers leaving a trucker stranded in the middle of nowhere – so what steps should you take if it happens to you? Then, we’ll share the inside scoop about law enforcement ticket quotas with tips on steering clear of trouble. And finally, we’re finally out of the pandemic era. We’ll look at how the return to “normal” is shaping up on the spot market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:03 – Don’t be left stranded

24:24 – Inside scoop on ticket quotas

38:53 – A return to “normal” on the spot market

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Find more information about the freight market online.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can visit OOIDA's tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in Bucksville, Ala., Feb. 28-March 2.

Today’s trucking news: CVSA announces dates for this year’s International Road Check

Plus, a new FMCSA truck parking study confirms what we already knew, six in 10 drivers say they’re afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle, plus more news of the day.

Don’t be left stranded

We’ve all heard the horror stories – a trucker is somewhere in the middle of nowhere and is left stranded by the carrier. It can happen a lot of different ways. So what steps should you take if it happens to you? And how can you prepare in case it does happen? Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department walk us through it.

Inside scoop on ticket quotas

If you notice an increase in traffic stops at the end of any given month, you might think that particular jurisdiction has some sort of ticket quota it’s trying to meet. And while Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law can’t confirm that per se, they do have some data that supports the notion. They also have tips for navigating the court system if you get dinged.

More freight and higher rates on the horizon? Sign us up. Brent Hutto of Truckstop says we’re officially out of the pandemic era – finally. He sums up how the return to “normal” is shaping up before running through the latest spot market data.

