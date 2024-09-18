Podcast: Dockworkers’ strike could be a problem for trucking

A possible dockworkers’ strike on the East Coast and Gulf Coast could create problems in the trucking industry, at ports and beyond. Also, an ATRI survey on detention time found that on the whole, the problem is on the decline in the trucking industry. And when it comes to hiring on a driver, there are a few things you should take into consideration – including your insurance. Then, the number of loads posted on the DAT One load board hit 2019 levels last week. Robert Rouse of DAT has the details.

Dockworkers’ strike could be a problem for trucking

Dockworkers at three dozen ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast are threatening to strike on Oct. 1. Land Line Now News Anchor Scott Thompson and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine talk about the potential impact on the trucking industry. Plus, a positive development in the battle against cargo theft, new data that speaks to overcapacity in the industry and more trucking news of the day.

Some good news in detention time report

The American Transportation Research Institute’s new report on detention time starts with some good news. Detention time on the whole, believe it or not, is on the decline. But the situation does vary depending on who you are and what you haul. Alex Leslie, senior research associate at ATRI, shares what the survey found about the problem and its effect on the industry, as well as possible solutions.

The impact of hiring drivers on your insurance

When it comes to hiring on a driver, there are a few things you should take into consideration. The folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department discuss hired drivers and the impact they can have on your operation.

Loads on board reach 2019 levels

The number of loads posted on the DAT One load board hit 2019 levels last week. Robert Rouse, senior product manager for DAT Freight & Analytics, has the details – along with all the other pertinent information from the spot market – to help you make decisions.

