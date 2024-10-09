Podcast: Discrimination claim leads to lawsuit against carrier

What started as a request to change a hairstyle ended with one man being fired – and now a lawsuit against an Iowa-based trucking company. Also, there’s a new paid parking app on the scene. We’ll have that, plus the newest list of cities cracking down on truck parking. And Brent Hutto of Truckstop stops by to talk about freight market conditions in the wake of Hurricane Helene and more.
10:15 – Discrimination claim leads to lawsuit against carrier.
40:05 – Hurricane has big impact on spot market.
Discrimination claim leads to lawsuit against carrier
An Iowa-based trucking company is being sued over allegations of racial discrimination. What started as a request to change a hairstyle ended with one man being fired – and now a lawsuit. And it’s not the first time the company has faced such claims. Attorney Ben Lynch joins the program with his client’s side of the story.
The Parking Zone
There’s a new paid parking app on the scene. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine details the latest there, goes over the newest list of cities cracking down on truck parking, and more in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.
Hurricane has big impact on spot market
Hurricane Helene loomed large over the spot market last week. Brent Hutto of Truckstop stops by to talk about market conditions out there in the wake of the tragedy and more.