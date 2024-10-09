Podcast: Discrimination claim leads to lawsuit against carrier

What started as a request to change a hairstyle ended with one man being fired – and now a lawsuit against an Iowa-based trucking company. Also, there’s a new paid parking app on the scene. We’ll have that, plus the newest list of cities cracking down on truck parking. And Brent Hutto of Truckstop stops by to talk about freight market conditions in the wake of Hurricane Helene and more.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:15 – Discrimination claim leads to lawsuit against carrier.

25:08 – The Parking Zone.

40:05 – Hurricane has big impact on spot market.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

If truck parking legislation is going to get across the finish line, it’s going to take a final push from truckers. PHMSA announces a plan to simplify fuel-hauling regulations. And the percentage of student drivers and trainees who are female is down.

Back to top

Discrimination claim leads to lawsuit against carrier

An Iowa-based trucking company is being sued over allegations of racial discrimination. What started as a request to change a hairstyle ended with one man being fired – and now a lawsuit. And it’s not the first time the company has faced such claims. Attorney Ben Lynch joins the program with his client’s side of the story.

Back to top

The Parking Zone

There’s a new paid parking app on the scene. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine details the latest there, goes over the newest list of cities cracking down on truck parking, and more in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

Back to top

Hurricane has big impact on spot market

Hurricane Helene loomed large over the spot market last week. Brent Hutto of Truckstop stops by to talk about market conditions out there in the wake of the tragedy and more.

Back to top