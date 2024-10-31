Podcast: Cybersecurity vigilance for truckers

When it comes to cybersecurity, drivers and carriers need to stay vigilant – and we’ve got tips on how to do that. Plus, speaking of security concerns, electronic logging devices have fallen into that category for years, but now there’s a new thing to be concerned about: the vulnerabilities of autonomous trucks. A new federal agency is looking into it. Then, we go over New Entrant Safety Audit requirements from A to Z. And finally, topics of new laws in California and New York range from warehouses and truck routes to speed and red-light cameras.

0:00 – Cybersecurity vigilance

10:25 – Vulnerabilities of autonomous tech & Truck Leasing Task Force

25:09 – New Entrant Safety Audit FAQ

40:21 – New trucking-related laws in Calif. & N.Y.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Cybersecurity vigilance for truckers

Cybersecurity is a hot topic in the trucking industry. Drivers and companies have to stay vigilant. Truckstop’s Brent Hutto recently attended a conference dedicated to that issue, and he joins Land Line Now to discuss what people can do to stay safe.

Back to top

Vulnerabilities of autonomous tech & Truck Leasing Task Force

Electronic logging devices have been the subject of some serious security concerns for years. Now, another federal agency is looking into another concern: the vulnerabilities of autonomous vehicles. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes shares the latest on that, along with an update from the latest meeting of the Truck Leasing Task Force.

Back to top

New Entrant Safety Audit FAQ

Every new motor carrier is supposed to go through what is called a New Entrant Safety Audit. But what’s involved in that process, what do you need to have ready and what are some things you should do to prepare? Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department answer those questions and more.

Back to top

New trucking-related laws in Calif. & N.Y.

Land Line is tracking new laws in California and New York that range from warehouses and truck routes to speed and red-light cameras. Keith Goble, the state legislative editor at Land Line Magazine, joins the show with details.

Back to top