Podcast: Creating the most pro-trucker highway bill ever

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

It was a busy day at the Mid America Trucking Show in Louisville. A company that transports prisoners is asking for an hours-of-service exemption. And a trucker in Colorado drug a 300-pound boulder through a city’s downtown.

Creating the most pro-trucker highway bill ever

A debate over truck size and weight was one of the main topics of discussion during U.S. House hearing this week. That hearing also included a debate over the driver shortage myth, as well as talk about electronic logging devices, and even a shout out to Land Line Magazine during the questioning. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh was there to represent small-business truckers and make sure the message of safety was heard loud and clear, as the Association works to get the most pro-trucker highway bill ever passed.

Leasing on and your insurance

A lot of questions around insurance can often pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. We sit down with Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss what is typically covered and what you should add on to your policy.

Mother’s Day Convoy gets ready for another big event

For 35 years, truckers have gathered in Lancaster County, Pa., and put together what has become the largest benefit convoy in trucking – the Mother’s Day Convoy benefitting the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine chats with one of the organizers to find out what they have planned for this year’s event.

