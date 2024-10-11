Podcast: Court case creates confusion for oil field drivers

A confusing court case has left oilfield drivers in the lurch in terms of overtime pay. And a bill in Congress would fix the situation. Also, in the wake of the two recent hurricanes, officials are warning truckers about going into some areas. We’ll cover that latest information. Then, from the people stepping up to help hurricane victims to whoever slashed 56 tires on trucks in Tennessee, we’ll offer up some Roses and Razzberries. And what should you do if you ever find your tires slashed? The experts from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department offer some insight.

0:00 – Cautions for truckers going into hurricane zones

10:15 – Court case creates confusion for oil field drivers

25:08 – Roses and Razzberries

40:20 – How to deal with tire slashings in Tennessee

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Cautions for truckers going into hurricane zones

In the wake of the two recent hurricanes, officials are warning truckers about going into some areas, emergency waivers are being issued and experts are taking a look at the effect on the economy, including fuel prices.

Back to top

Court case creates confusion for oil field drivers

A confusing court case in Texas has left intrastate oil field drivers in the lurch with regard to overtime pay. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine helps fill in the gaps. Then, the magazine’s Mark Schremmer explains how a bill in both chambers of Congress would solve not only this problem but also many others for truckers.

Back to top

Roses and Razzberries

From the people who are stepping up to help hurricane victims to whoever slashed 56 tires on trucks in Tennessee, SJ Munoz, Ryan Witkowski and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine will tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Back to top

How to deal with tire slashings in Tennessee

Recent news of tires being slashed at a truck stop in Tennessee prompted several calls to OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department. The callers wanted to know what they should do if something like that were to happen to them. But you don’t have to call OOIDA to find out. OOIDA’s Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker join Land Line Now with answers to the insurance questions surrounding vandalized tires.

Back to top