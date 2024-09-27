Podcast: Congressman – new EPA truck rules a ‘forced green transition’

Rep. Dan Newhouse explains some of the concerns he has with the EPA’s new emission standards for heavy trucks taking effect in 2032. Then, many truckers will want to help those in need after Hurricane Helene, and the director of the American Logistics Aid Network explains how you can. We’ll also have the latest on the hurricane’s impact, as well as a review of FMCSA’s call for feedback on its guidance documents. And truckers are talking with OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis about something we previously haven’t heard a lot about in trucking – age discrimination.
Visit the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) website for information on how you can help with disaster relief efforts.
We are tracking the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday, Sept. 26. There are going to be a lot of people in need of help over the coming days, weeks and months – and among the groups helping those people is the American Logistics Aid Network, or ALAN. Kathy Fulton, executive director of ALAN, explains how truck drivers can be of assistance.
A growing number of U.S. lawmakers in the House are speaking up against the Environmental Protection Agency’s new emission standards for heavy trucks that are set to take effect in 2032. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington state is one of them. The congressman – who also chairs the Congressional Western Caucus – recently penned an op-ed with OOIDA President Todd Spencer about his concerns. He joins Land Line Now to share them with us.
Land Line Now has more coverage of Hurricane Helene’s impact on Florida and elsewhere with Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine, as well as a review of FMCSA’s call for feedback on its guidance documents and more.
Truckers are talking with OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis about something we previously haven’t heard a lot about in trucking – age discrimination and the problems some drivers are having with it.