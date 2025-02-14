Contact Us

Podcast: Congress hears plea for autonomous vehicle safeguards

February 13, 2025

The House Highways and Transit Subcommittee took a close look at autonomous vehicles, while a bill would ensure electric vehicle owners help pay for roads. Also, NHTSA is a federal agency that has a huge impact on trucking – and now we have a nominee to head the agency for the next four years. Then, the new class of Congress wasted no time drilling down into the truck parking crisis, which may bode well for progress in the coming months. And what does it take for a private individual to create some truck parking? A trucker told OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis.

0:00 – Congress hears plea for autonomous vehicle safeguards

09:46 – Nominee to head NHTSA brings some agency experience to the table

24:24 – Congress drills down into truck parking issue

39:23 – The problems with trying to create truck parking

Congress hears plea for autonomous vehicle safeguards

The House Highways and Transit Subcommittee held a hearing on roadway safety this week – and autonomous vehicles spent some time in the spotlight. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss that, along with a new bill in Congress that would make electric vehicle owners pay into the Highway Trust Fund.

Nominee to head NHTSA brings some agency experience to the table

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is an important federal agency that mainly regulates automobile safety. But it also has a huge impact on the trucking industry. Now, we have an idea of who might head that agency going forward and what it might mean for truckers. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes talks about that and more.

Congress drills down into truck parking issue

The new class of Congress wasted no time drilling down into the truck parking crisis. The topic was front-and-center at two recent hearings, which may bode well for progress in the coming months. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine details the latest there before talking about action on the state level and more in our latest installment of The Parking Zone.

The problems with trying to create truck parking

Outside of the government, plenty of people have taken a crack at helping solve the truck parking crisis. And in a few cases, individuals have stepped up to try to do their part. There are lessons to be learned in that process – as one truck driver told Marty Ellis, who drives OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker.

