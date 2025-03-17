Podcast: Congress acts to stop overzealous emission rules

Two members of Congress have introduced legislation that would cut back on state and federal emission regulations on large trucks. Also, a former trucker has created a product to protect you from something virtually every trucker faces – damage to their left arm from the sun. And among the many complex things about running a trucking business is IFTA taxes – and if you don’t do it right, you could face an audit.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Product designed to combat the ‘trucker tan’

24:27 – How to avoid – or survive – an IFTA audit

39:25 – Congress acts to stop overzealous emission rules

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

To make your comments on the FMCSA’s broker transparency proposal, go to the Regulations.gov website or you can also use the Fighting for Truckers website.

Click here for details on the Arm Rocker Sun Blocker.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Time is ticking to get your comments in on Broker Transparency proposal. Study shows thousands of bridges would be impacted if truck weights increase to 91,000 pounds. Canada’s new Prime Minister eliminates consumer carbon tax.

Product designed to combat the ‘trucker tan’

Probably everyone has heard about the so-called “trucker tan,” that thing that happens because you have one arm by a window, and one that’s not. Now, a device to protect your left arm from the sun is finally on the market. We speak with a former truck driver Scott Catuzza, who says the constant sunburns and cancer risk was the driving force behind creating the ArmRocker Sun Blocker.

How to avoid – or survive – an IFTA audit

I’m sure that for some people who went in to trucking, as they learned everything they needed to know to operate, they must have thought, no one said there would be math involved. But in fact, there’s quite a bit. And one of the big areas for math in trucking is IFTA – the International Fuel Tax Agreement. Do it wrong, and you could end up with an audit. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discuss the issue.

Congress acts to stop overzealous emission rules

The first Trump administration was well-known for rolling back regulations. This time around, it looks like Congress wants to get in on the act, with at least two pieces of legislation targeting regulations that affect trucking – including emission rules, electric trucks and connected issues. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.

