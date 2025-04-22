Podcast: Congestion tolling sparks war of words

The U.S. DOT has once again extended its deadline for New York City to stop congestion tolling, but this time, it came with a threat. Also, someone who knows the nominee to head FMCSA shares some thoughts about him. Then, it’s already time to gather material and start your planning and record-keeping for next year’s taxes. And Oregon lawmakers have proposed tax and fee increases to raise $1.9 billion for roads.

NYC, feds locked in battle over congestion tolling

We have new developments in the battle surrounding New York City’s congestion tolling program. While the U.S. DOT has once again extended its deadline for compliance, this time, it came with a threat of sorts. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now with the latest.

What do we know about the nominee to head FMCSA?

FMCSA has been without a permanent administrator confirmed by the Senate for more than a year. Now, the Trump administration has named a nominee. But who is he, and what’s his background? We’ll get some of that information from someone who knows him and who has worked with him – Collin Mooney, executive director of the CVSA.

Filed your taxes? Time to start on next year’s

It’s late April now – and the last thing anyone wants to think about is income taxes. After all, we all just filed them. Well, maybe not all of us. Some have not, and some are on extensions. But even those who are all done need to start on next year’s record-keeping and preparation. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service offers some advice.

Two states seek more highway money

Some lawmakers in Oregon think the state needs more road money – so they’re proposing tax and fee increases that would raise $1.9 billion dollars. Meanwhile, Washington state is also eyeing increases in its fuel tax to raise some road money.

