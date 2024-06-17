Podcast: Concerns about autonomous vehicles grow

As fully autonomous trucking becomes a reality in Texas, we take a closer look at where the technology is and what the concerns are. Also, bridges generally are built to transport people, but a new structure being constructed in California will provide a safe path for wild animals – and help vehicles avoid collisions with them. And singer Makenzie Phipps has just released a song about a truck driver. We’ll talk with her about how she drew inspiration from the trucking industry to bring this song to life.

UCR fees will increase next year. Only a few days remain to nominate a veteran for the transition trucking award. Phone usage is down in Michigan after law against distracted driving goes into place.

California building a bridge for wild animals

When we think of bridges, we generally think of something intended to serve people. But California is building a new bridge over a major freeway for animals – specifically, the wild animals living in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles. Michael Comeaux of Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation, discusses the purpose of the bridge and what’s involved in building it.

Singer brings a trucking story to life with new song

A song about the life of a truck driver and his family has been released. We speak with the voice behind it, Makenzie Phipps, about how she drew inspiration from the trucking industry to bring this song to life.

Concerns about autonomous vehicles grow

It’s often said that in the world of technology, things move fast. What’s new and exciting today could be outdated and no longer useful tomorrow. One area where things are developing fast is autonomous vehicles – both cars and trucks. That includes a situation in Texas, where trucks are about to go fully autonomous.

