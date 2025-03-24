Podcast: Company offers a truck parking solution in Texas

Recently, a group in Texas broke ground on what we will be a new truck parking facility that will have 140 truck parking spots and more. Also, a Pennsylvania state senator is proposing a plan that would give truckers a solution for removing snow and ice from atop their rigs. And OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh will speak to a congressional subcommittee about truck parking, restroom access, truck size and weight and more.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA will ask congress to keep truckers in mind during this weeks hearing for the next highway bill. NTSB puts 68 bridges on a risk assessment list. Ignoring chain laws will now mean a hefty fine in Vail, Colorado.

Company offers a truck parking solution in Texas

The question of how the truck parking crisis will be fixed is being answered by some in the private sector. Recently, a group in Texas broke ground on what we will be a new truck parking facility that will have 140 truck parking spots. We’ll speak with Chris Storm, the man behind the plan to help this issue.

Official offers a solution to the snow and ice removal problem

For years, a number of states have raised concerns about snow and ice coming off of large trucks and damaging cars. And most have approached the situation with less carrot and more stick. But state Senator Lisa Boscola of Pennsylvania – who’s been involved in the issue for some time – has some carrot to offer, and a potential solution to the situation.

Pugh to tell Congress about priority issues in trucking

Later this week, a U.S. House subcommittee will discuss trucking and its effect on American communities. Issues ranging from truck parking and restroom access to truck size and weight are all on the agenda. And an OOIDA leader will be there to explain small-business truckers’ point of view.

