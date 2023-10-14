Podcast: Company, FBI team up to tackle fraud, cargo theft

Chances are you know someone who’s been the victim of fraud. Law enforcement is aware of the rise in cargo theft and fictitious freight cases and is trying to do something about it. Also, from a truck stop helping out an important charity to a federal agency dragging its heels on an important issue, we’ll bring you some Roses and Razzberries. And it’s been almost three decades since OOIDA brought to light an extreme case of corruption in Tennessee law enforcement. As part of our coverage of OOIDA’s 50th Anniversary, we take a look back on that significant win.
10:07– Company, FBI team up to tackle fraud, cargo theft
39:28 – A look back at a major victory for truckers
Congress may be the last hope for stopping FMCSA’s proposed speed limiter mandate. Fuel prices are likely to rise this winter. And customs officials ramp up inspections on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Company, FBI team up to tackle fraud, cargo theft
Chances are you know someone who’s been the victim of fraud in recent months or years. That person might even be you. And although it may not feel like it, law enforcement is aware of the rise in cargo theft and fictitious freight cases and is in fact trying to do something about it. Truckstop and the FBI have teamed up to fight back – and we take a look at the progress they’ve made so far with Julia Laurin, Truckstop’s chief product officer.
Roses and Razzberries
From a truck stop helping out an important charity to a federal agency dragging its heels on an important issue, SJ Munoz, Jami Jones and Ryan Witkowski tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
A look back at a major victory for truckers
It’s been almost three decades since OOIDA brought to light an extreme case of corruption in Tennessee law enforcement. As part of our coverage of OOIDA’s 50th Anniversary, we take a look back on that significant win.